Oregon QB Austin Novosad turns heads; 4-star DL Ashton Porter sees stock rise

The first week of the new year has given us a great chance to get a closer look at some of the top recruits in the 2023 cycle, and for fans of the Oregon Ducks, that means that a lot of news is coming in about the new class coming to Eugene this spring.

Among the most notable players drawing buzz this week is Oregon’s 4-star QB Austin Novosad. After flipping from Baylor to the Ducks on signing day in December, Novosad comes to Eugene with hopes of being the QB of the future for the Ducks. Novosad suited up for practice at the All-American Bowl on Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas, and he was able to turn a lot of heads, being ranked as the No. 1 QB on site, according to On3.

Elsewhere, Oregon’s newest defensive lineman Ashton Porter — who announced his commitment to the Ducks at halftime of the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday — saw his stock rise a lot as he gets set to head off to college.

Here is a roundup of everything that media members are saying about Duck commits after Tuesday:

On3 ranks Austin Novosad No. 1

Austin Novosad and former Oregon 5-star QB Dante Moore were both given a chance to perform on Tuesday at practice down in San Antonio, and it was Novosad who impressed the most. Here’s what Cody Bellaire had to say about Oregon’s newest QB:

Austin Novosad and Lincoln Kienholz were neck and neck Tuesday morning, but the Oregon signe pulled away as the West’s top quarterback during the afternoon session. His ability to push the ball downfield and layer passes during the 7-on-7 and team periods was top notch. Novosad was consistently accurate throughout the day and showed a quick release with excellent zip on the football. While he needs to get more comfortable when working out of the pocket, Novosad is a sniper with the ball in his hands when his feet are set. Novosad ranks as the No. 170 overall prospect in the On300.

Contrarily, here’s what Charles Power had to say about Dante Moore, who was ranked as the second-best QB in attendance:

Story continues

While East quarterbacks didn’t necessarily light it up through the air on Tuesday, Dante Moore was the best of the bunch. The UCLA signee was the sharpest quarterback in the Alamodome in Day One, showing his patented quick release. The ball came out Moore’s hand cleanly – he consistently threw a tight spiral in both practices. Moore also looked to have the best timing with the East wide receivers and had the most success in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. Moore ranks as the No. 55 overall prospect in the On300.

Ashton Porter sees major stock rise

Let's Go, Up the Sco pic.twitter.com/ag4m12gJvq — 4⭐ Ashton C. Porter (@BigAsh_90) January 3, 2023

Ashton Porter got his chance to shine in the UA All-American Game, and he certainly took advantage of it. The week of practice leading up to the showcase is where he really did well to turn heads, though. Here’s what On3’s Cody Bellaire had to say about the newest Duck:

Ashton Porter appears to have added substantial mass to his frame and looks to be carrying it well. He matched up better from a physical perspective than we anticipated. The new Oregon commit was the main defensive lineman who gave five-star LSU offensive tackle signee Zalance Heard trouble in practice. Porter showed some of the best burst off the line of scrimmage amongst the defensive line group at Under Armour. His flashes during the 1-on-1 period were outstanding as he displayed multiple impressive spin moves that showed his balance and understanding of leverage as a pass rusher. He also was able to reset the line of scrimmage during the team periods in the run game, flashing the the skill set of an every down defensive lineman. Porter ranks as a three-star prospect according to On3.

RG Iapani Laloulu reps well

https://twitter.com/ducksavenue/status/1610402819198033923

We didn’t get any highlight plays from RG Iapani Laloulu, obviously, but the Oregon 4-star IOL looked great on the field and was more than able to hold his own against some very talented defensive linemen.

Oregon IOL signee Iapani Laloulu has looked solid so far for Team Speed. Here a few reps from him at RG. My apologies on the poor quality: pic.twitter.com/Hc4Ur5Fmr3 — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 3, 2023

4-star WR Ashton Cozart looks good in practice

4-star WR Ashton Cozart is another player who we didn’t see any highlights from in the All-American game, but it was clear in the week of practice leading up to it that his route-running and footwork is top notch, and he got a good amount of run with some of the best players in the nation.

This release from Oregon WR Ashton Cozart is crazy 🤯 📸: @Rivals pic.twitter.com/tw4XsPthpj — Sean Nelson (@ducksavenue) January 2, 2023

Oklahoma Five-Star Plus+ QB signee Jackson Arnold drops a dime to Oregon 4⭐️ WR signee Ashton Cozart🎯 Live Updates from Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 4: https://t.co/VJPJNFqcyT pic.twitter.com/aYPOyKhKwJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire