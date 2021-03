Motley Fool

If you are in sound financial shape and have adequate emergency reserves set up, then investing your $1,400 stimulus check in stocks can be a great move. Investing in Dividend Aristocrats that have excellent track records for paying and increasing dividend payments can help give you a solid, safe return over the long term while you also collect some recurring cash flow along the way. Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) and Target (NYSE: TGT) belong to that exclusive club, and are performing well amid the pandemic while still being relatively cheap buys right now.