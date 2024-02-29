Oregon pulls away late from Oregon State
Oregon men's basketball beat Oregon State 78-71 in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2024. Kwame Evans Jr. led the Ducks with 22 points. Tyler Bilodeau had a game-high 26 points for the Beavers.
Oregon men's basketball beat Oregon State 78-71 in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2024. Kwame Evans Jr. led the Ducks with 22 points. Tyler Bilodeau had a game-high 26 points for the Beavers.
It's the biggest comeback of LeBron James' 21-season career.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
In today's edition: Pete Maravich's son on Caitlin Clark, sounding the alarm in Winnipeg, Erling Haaland won't stop scoring goals, Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft, and more.
The longtime team principal was accused publicly of unspecified inappropriate behavior by a female employee.
The Army-Navy game’s future as a standalone event and its relevance in the CFP’s selection of the 12-team field is up in the air in this new era.
The win keeps Nevada in the thick of the Mountain West title race.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.