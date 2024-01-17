Oregon to promote safeties coach Chris Hampton to DBs Coach

On Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that Oregon Ducks cornerbacks’ coach Demetrice Martin has accepted a position at Michigan State under Jonathan Smith. To fill the position, Oregon is now expected to promote Chris Hampton, the current co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, to defensive backs coach according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

Hampton was hired in the spring of 2023 to replace former safeties coach Matt Powledge, who became the Baylor Bears defensive coordinator last offseason. Before Oregon, Hampton was the defensive coordinator at Tulane and was a big part of the Green Wave’s Cotton Bowl victory over USC. In 2023, Hampton was instrumental in integrating transfer safeties Evan Williams and Tysheem Johnson into the Ducks defense.

The loss of Martin is a big one. Martin was one of the first coaches hired by Dan Lanning when Lanning’s Oregon career started, and he has been one of the most beloved coaches in the program since he was hired. Martin’s departure also probably played a role in his son, Cole Martin’s (a freshman safety), decision to transfer to Arizona State.

The state of Oregon’s secondary is a bit of an unknown for 2024. The Ducks are losing Khyree Jackson, Evan Williams, and Steve Stephens, but they’re adding 4-star transfer Kam Alexander, 4-star JUCO recruit Sione Laulea, and potentially Jabbar Muhammad, who entered the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama, but has yet to commit to a new school.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire