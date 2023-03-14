Oregon pro day: 31 teams check out the Ducks prospects

The Oregon Ducks held their pro day for 12 aspiring NFL draft prospects on Tuesday. Every NFL team was represented at the Ducks’ indoor training facility except the Los Angeles Rams. Most teams had multiple representatives on hand.

The headliner for the Ducks draft class is CB Christian Gonzalez, but he opted to stand pat on his outstanding NFL Scouting Combine workout numbers. Gonzalez, a potential top-10 overall pick and strong contender to be the first defensive back selected in April’s draft, did participate in position drills. He looked good, as expected,

Some Christian Gonzalez coverage drill for your timeline. pic.twitter.com/ZWQxL9KNgs — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) March 14, 2023

The other top Oregon prospect, linebacker Noah Sewell, also opted not to participate in the athletic testing outside of agility drills. Sewell did position drill work as well. The 250-pound backer was cheered on by older brother Penei, the Pro Bowl right tackle for the Detroit Lions. The younger Sewell had a rough workout in Indianapolis but elected not to try and run more at the pro day, which indicates the sluggish combine performance wasn’t a fluke. Sewell currently projects as a middle-round prospect for a team that doesn’t mind heavy, slower LBs.

Wideout Chase Cota didn’t get a combine invite, but he had himself an impressive workout. Catching passes from 2024 draft prospect Bo Nix, Cota certainly helped himself according to Ducks beat writer Jared Mack,

Cota, who measured in at 6-foot-4, put up staggering numbers for his size with a 37.5 inch vertical jump, 10-foot-6 broad jump, and a 4.50 40-yard dash. With those numbers, Cota would have ranked 24th in 40 times, 14th in vertical jump, and 20th in broad jump.

Cota, a transfer from UCLA, caught 36 passes for 497 yards and three TDs in 2022, missing three games with an injury in his one season at Oregon. He is the son of former NFL safety Chad Cota.

Story continues

The other Ducks who worked out:

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

P Adam Barry

OL T.J. Bass

LS Karsten Battles

OL Alex Forsyth

LB D.J. Johnson

DT Jordon Riley

OL Ryan Walk

CB Bennett Williams

South Carolina Gamecocks pro day: Cam Smith, Zacch Pickens bulk up

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire