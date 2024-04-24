Oregon a potential destination for Georgia transfer DT Christen Miller

Christen Miller, a sophomore defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports. Before committing to Georgia during the 2022 recruiting cycle, Miller took a visit with the Oregon Ducks.

Miller was a Bulldog for two years, but he only has one full season of playing experience. As a freshman, Miller appeared in just four games, utilizing his redshirt option, but as a sophomore, Miller appeared in 13 games for Georgia, tallying 14 tackles, four TFLs, and a sack.

After all of Oregon’s additions this offseason, interior defensive line is the position where a transfer would be most valuable. The Ducks did add Ja’Maree Caldwell — a senior DT — in the winter transfer window, but other than him, there isn’t much experience on Oregon’s D-line.

Earlier this week, Derrick Harmon, a DT from Michigan State who took a visit with the Ducks this winter, entered the portal as well. It’s unlikely, that Oregon would bring in both Harmon and Miller, but either one would be a major add.

