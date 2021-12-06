Oregon players react to coach Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks

As the news of Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon to go to Miami is out, past and present Ducks players have reacted to the news on social media.

Cristobal met with his football players Monday morning to tell them of his decision to leave to coach the Hurricanes. Hours later, Miami officially announced Cristobal as its next head coach.

"My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player, and coach," Cristobal said in a news press release. "This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can't wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud."

As many can imagine, many Oregon players' reactions was mixed. Some wished Cristobal well in his next adventure to Coral Gables, and others were confused and surprised he decided to leave.

Here is some of the reaction from former, current, and recruited players:

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson

Heartbroken. Plain and simple. Nothing else needs to be said. — Jackson James Powers-Johnson (@BigJax58) December 6, 2021

Quarterback Ty Thompson

stay the course💚 — ty thompson (@ty_thompson7) December 6, 2021

Running back Seven McGee

3 years of loyalty and building trust …and yeah I feel some type of way ! But I respect the decision good luck @coach_cristobal 🤞🏾🙏🏾 — 7 (@McgeeSeven) December 6, 2021

Defensive back Avante Dickerson

God got a plan 🤞🏾 — AD #28 (@dickersonn_) December 6, 2021

Quarterback Robby Ashford

We’re gonna be fine I promise you that. Still a whole lot of unfinished business to take care of.🤝🖤 — Robby Ashford (@robby_ashford) December 6, 2021

Offensive lineman Alex Forsyth

Thank you for everything @coach_cristobal, since you got here you have put every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears into this program. I can’t thank you enough for the tremendous impact you have had on myself and this organization. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/vAEWpMO82z — Alex Forsyth (@alexforsyth75) December 6, 2021

Safety Steve Stephens IV

Blessed to have had the opportunity these past 4 years 🤝 @coach_cristobal https://t.co/XIu9vNFjud — Steve Stephens IV (@Steve_Most_Dope) December 6, 2021

Wide receiver recruit Trejon Williams

Offensive lineman Marcus Harper II

Stay The Course — Marcus Harper II (@Marcus2_H) December 6, 2021

Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Just wanted to say thank you @coach_cristobal for all the love and support you had for us. Good luck to you on your next chapter. #AG2G pic.twitter.com/g07kKvU3BN — Malaesala (@SalaDaBeast) December 6, 2021

Wide receiver recruit Stephon Johnson

