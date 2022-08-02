Oregon’s place in national recruiting rankings after 5-star Kwame Evans’ commitment

It was a great day for Dana Altman following a tough month of July.

After both 5-star PG Dior Johnson and 5-star SF Mookie Cook decommitted from the Oregon Ducks over a month ago, Altman turned things around and picked up a commitment from 5-star PF Kwame Evans, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2023 class, per ESPN.

Evans, who is among the highest-rated players to ever commit to the Ducks, will now headline Oregon’s class and potentially bring other talented players with him. Over the weekend, Cook picked up a couple of predictions to commit to the Ducks once again, where he would now join his good friend Evans.

So where do the Ducks now rank in the 2023 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Evans? Here’s a look:

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Feb 12, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the St. Mary’s Gaels at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 74-58. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mar 16, 2022; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers

AUBURN – OCTOBER 16: Photo of the Auburn University logo at the top of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Florida State Seminoles

Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton coaches against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman talks too Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Georgetown Hoyas

Nov 6, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Georgetown Hoyas mascot Jack the Bulldog performs during the first half of the game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinals

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Stanford won62-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina enjoys its trip to the Final Four and East Regional championship after the Peacocks’ 69-49 loss to UNC in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Saint Peter S Vs Unc Saint Peter S At Unc

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers guard Chase Martin (22) pushes past Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) during the Big Ten tournament on Friday, March. 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 69-61.

Ncaa Basketball Big10 Men S Tourney Purdue At Penn State Nittany Lions

Saint Joseph's Hawks

Dec 4, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Saint Joseph’s Hawks guard Erik Reynolds II (2) defends Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers

Mar 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath (0) works the ball against St. Francis Terriers guard Michael Cubbage (11) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Missouri Tigers guard DaJuan Gordon (12) pointed at guard Kaleb Brown (13) as he makes a three pointer during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts after dunking against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, center, holds up the championship trophy after his team defeated Memphis 71-53, to win an NCAA college basketball game for the American Athletic Conference tournament championship, in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary’s Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 9, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers mascot Pete in the 2nd half against the Texas Longhorns at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) hoists the trophy after defeating Gonzaga during the championship game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans

Mar 8, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot performs during the second half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Oregon coach Dana Altman, center, gathers his team together before the game against Stanford Feb. 10, 2022.

Eug 021022 Uo Stanford 17

UCONN Huskies

Feb 27, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies mascot holds roses during a break in the action against the Providence Friars in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones

Mar 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot performs before the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament against the Kansas State Wildcats at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats Oscar Tshiebwe (34) reacts to a foul call as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 33-29 at halftime.

Duke Blue Devils

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot dances on the court during a timeout against the Michigan State Spartans in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire