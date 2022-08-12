Oregon’s place in the 2023 national recruiting rankings following 5-star Mookie Cook’s commitment

Dana Altman did it again.

After a brutal start to the summer that saw de-commitments from both 5-star PG Dior Johnson and 5-star SF Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, the Oregon Ducks were able to build up the 2023 recruiting class back to full strength.

On Friday, Cook announced that he would once again be committing to the Ducks after opening up his recruitment for the month of July and exploring his options. This comes not long after fellow 5-star PF Kwame Evans committed to the Ducks and gave Oregon some star-power in the class.

The addition of Evans moved Oregon all the way up from No. 31 in the national recruiting rankings to No. 7.

So where do the Ducks rank now with Cook in the mix as well? Take a look…

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown Hoyas

Nov 6, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Georgetown Hoyas mascot Jack the Bulldog performs during the first half of the game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Cardinal

Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) signals during the first half against the Utah Utes at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) and guard Leaky Black (1) and forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard R.J. Davis (4) celebrate in the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers guard Chase Martin (22) pushes past Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) during the Big Ten tournament on Friday, March. 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 69-61.

Ncaa Basketball Big10 Men S Tourney Purdue At Penn State Nittany Lions

St. Joseph's Red Hawks

Dec 4, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Saint Joseph’s Hawks guard Erik Reynolds II (2) defends Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Panthers

Mar 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath (0) works the ball against St. Francis Terriers guard Michael Cubbage (11) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels

Ole Miss forward Romello White (0) reacts after defeating South Carolina in a SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Om Sc Sec 031121 An 033

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mar 17, 2022; Buffalo, NY, USA; The Iowa Hawkeyes bench reacts in the second half against the Richmond Spiders during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Missouri Tigers guard DaJuan Gordon (12) pointed at guard Kaleb Brown (13) as he makes a three pointer during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts after dunking against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) gets knocked down during the NCAA mens basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at the Scottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Ceb Osumb 0206 Ags 032

Houston Cougars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 24: Fabian White Jr. #35 of the Houston Cougars drives the ball against Quincy Guerrier #13 of the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Indiana Hoosiers

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary’s Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Dec 21, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mario Kegler (4) dribbles on Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

Jan 27, 2018; Manhattan, KS, USA; A general view of the center court logo before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

UConn Huskies

Feb 27, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies mascot holds roses during a break in the action against the Providence Friars in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Duck leads fans in singing Shout during a timeout during the second half against USC Feb. 26, 2022 in Eugene, Ore.

Eug 022622 Uombb Usc 19

Iowa State Cyclones

Mar 15, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot performs before the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament against the Kansas State Wildcats at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Michigan State Spartans

Mar 8, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot performs during the second half of a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats Oscar Tshiebwe (34) reacts to a foul call as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Kentucky Wildcats lead Auburn Tigers 33-29 at halftime.

Duke Blue Devils

Mar 31, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot dances on the court during a timeout against the Michigan State Spartans in the championship game of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire