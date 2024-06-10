Oregon pitching implodes and Omaha eludes Ducks again

It’s an inning that will go down in Oregon baseball history and that’s not a good thing.

Once up 8-4 in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M, the Ducks’ pitching absolutely imploded as they saw the Aggies score nine runs on just two hits to take the 13-8 lead and the eventual 15-9 win.

Brock Moore, who threw two innings beforehand, walked in three runs and forced another in before finally being relieved by Jaxson Jordan. It got worse after that as Jordan walked in a run and allowed a Kaeden Kent grand slam to account for the nine-run frame.

Oregon’s season is over as a trip to Omaha and the College World Series eludes the program once again. They’ve had three chances and have yet advance past the Super Regional round.

This one hurts almost as much as last season when the Ducks were two outs away from going to Omaha. The Ducks were in position to win both of these games as they were up 6-3 in Game 1 and 7-2 in Game 2 before blowing both leads.

Oregon got off to a hot start in the first inning when the Ducks scored four runs on back-to-back-to-back home runs from Chase Meggers, Drew Smith and Anson Aroz.

The Ducks added on in the second when they pulled off a perfect double steal that saw Bryce Boettcher steal home and the 5-2 lead. Oregon scored two more on an error and a Carter Garate single to center.

Dominic Hellman made it 8-4 with a single to left-center field right before all heck broke loose the very next half-inning. Hellman ended his night with an absolute bomb in the bottom of the eighth to left field to make it 15-9.

