Oregon was 'the pinnacle of uniforms' says Devon Allen

Oregon, with the help of Nike, has been pushing the envelope of college football branding and that includes uniforms for decades now.

From the years 2009 through 2017, the Oregon Ducks wore a new uniform combination each game which, along with four consecutive BCS Bowl appearances, led Oregon to become a national brand.

Don't believe us? Take the word of former wide receiver, track & field superstar and Olympian, Devon Allen who joined the Talkin' Ducks Podcast this week.

The Oregon brand, along with the track and field program, made Eugene, Oregon the destination for the then-four-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver in the nation by Scout.com.

When I got there we were the pinnacle of uniforms - Devon Allen

He mentions the neon shoes worn against Auburn in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and the neon uniforms against LSU to open the 2012 season as examples of Oregon setting a new standard for college football uniforms.

"We were becoming the school that did that," said the speedster. "We started the craze and now all the schools are doing the same thing."

The uniforms are one of the many perks for being a student-athlete at the University of Oregon. Allen, a two-sport athlete while in Eugene, saw the uniforms as one of the benefits for sticking with football rather than solely focusing on track.

I think it's sick. We work hard as athletes and we enjoy going to school... we spend a lot of time, like you say we spend seven hours a day doing football related stuff whether training, meetings, whatever. And to get a consolation prize of some cool uniforms on Saturdays and a chance to keep those after we're done is defintely worth it.

During his three seasons on the gridiron for Oregon, Allen was a dynamic deep threat that made Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich's offense even more deadly. In 29 games as a Duck, Allen hauled in 54 passes for 919 yards and eight touchdowns.

After suffering a torn ACL at Nebraska in 2016, Allen decided to retire from football and focus on track. The Ducks compiled a record of 23-6 with him and 2-7 without him in the lineup during his three seasons. After his football career, Allen came back from the injury to become the 2016 Olympic Trials Champion and the 2018 USATF Champion in the 110 meter hurdles.

As for which uniform combination was Allen's favorite?

"I think my favorite uniform combo... it's tough. For some reason, I really like the yellow jerseys."

Allen also performed his best in those uniforms, hauling in a 77-yard reception in his final game at Autzen against Virginia in 2016.

Additionally, his best performance as a Duck happened earlier in yellow against Michigan State in 2014 when he had a three reception, 110 yard and two touchdown performance to defeat the seventh-ranked Spartans 46-27.

