Oregon picks up receiver Caleb Chapman out of the transfer portal

That NCAA transfer portal keeps on spitting out talent in Oregon’s direction.

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman has announced that he intends on committing to the Ducks for the 2022 season, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Perroni.

The 6-foot-5 receiver was a four-star recruit and he was recruited by the Ducks coming out of Friendswood, Texas, and Clear Brook High. In his four seasons with the Aggies, Chapman had 28 catches and three touchdowns.

When he comes to Oregon, the senior will still have two years of eligibility remaining. Chapman’s biggest game came against Kent State last season when he totaled 91 yards on just four catches, including a career-long 53-yard reception. He also managed to haul in three passes for 77 yards in a win over Auburn, which was ranked No. 12 at the time.