Oregon, picked fourth in Pac-12 football media poll, has to prove itself

The Pac-12 preseason media poll had the USC Trojans on top by a good amount. One big development was that the Oregon Ducks were picked to finish fourth behind USC, Washington, and Utah, respectively.

With Bo Nix returning and Dan Lanning in his second year in Eugene, Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire explained why this could end up being bulletin board material for the Ducks:

“While the Ducks are still predicted to finish in the top half of the league, the projection from media members shows it might be a frustrating year for Dan Lanning and his team… Bulletin board material? I wouldn’t be shocked. Of course, with as much talent as there is in the conference — USC, Washington, Utah, and Oregon State are all ranked in the top 25 going into the year — it would be understandable for any team to stumble a couple of times throughout the fall. However, Duck fans have high expectations for this team considering the depth of talent on the roster.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire