Oregon PG signee Jackson Shelstad earns 5-star status

It’s been a long time coming, but Oregon Ducks point guard signee Jackson Shelstad can finally say that he is recognized — properly, I might add — as a five-star player in the class of 2023.

Shelstad picked up his fifth star in the 247Sports Composite ratings after their latest update, ranking him as the No. 23 player in the 2023 class, and No. 5 PG in the nation. Shelstad has long been rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon.

247Sports still rates Shelstad as a 4-star player, as does On3 and ESPN, while Rivals has him as a 5-star as well.

All three members of Oregon’s 2023 prep signing class are now listed as 5-star players, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kwame Evans is rated as the No. 14 overall player in the class, while Mookie Cook is rated as the No. 26 player in the class. The latest update from 247Sports actually saw Shelstad jump Cook in the ratings.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire