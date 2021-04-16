Oregon’s Penei Sewell training at both left tackle, right tackle

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The top offensive line prospect in the 2021 NFL draft is doing everything he can to be prepared for the next level, even if that means playing on the other side of of the line.

Oregon’s Penei Sewell is training at both left tackle and right tackle as he prepares for his jump to the pro level, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sewell is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, and could be the first non-quarterback selected, as high as No. 5 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Showing teams he’s willing to learn and play a different position will only help his chances of going higher.

