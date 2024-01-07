Oregon OT Ajani Cornelius announces return to Eugene for 2024 season

In the era of the transfer portal, it has become as important to recruit your own roster in the offseason as it is to recruit potential incoming transfers. Dan Lanning has just put on a masterclass of recruiting his own roster and convincing players who very well could have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft to come back to Eugene for one more season.

The latest player to opt in for another season with the Oregon Ducks is offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.

After transferring to Oregon a year ago, Cornelius took over as the starting right tackle for the Ducks and was one of the best players at his position in the nation, grading out as the 11th-best pass-blocking OT (minimum 300 snaps) and allowing 0 sacks in 511 opportunities this year.

Cornelius is one of many players who have decided to come back for one more year at Oregon, joining players like Jeffrey Bassa, Jestin Jacobs, Terrance Ferguson, Tysheem Johnson, Tez Johnson, and Traeshon Holden.

