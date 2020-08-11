Oregon, Oregon State players weigh-in on Pac-12 decision to cancel football season

Lindsey Wisniewski

It was the news we knew we'd likely hear, but it didn't make us anymore prepared for it. 

The Pac-12 football season is canceled

Pac-12 leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone all sports through the end of the year, the conference announced.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.  "Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is."

Impacted Pac-12 student athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, but that doesn't make the news much more comforting for student-athletes. 

Oregon and Oregon State players took to social media to voice their reactions to the announcement.  

Some players like Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning took a more optimistic approach to the decision.  

Others had jokes. 

There are some positives right, everyone wins? 

The Pac-12 hopes to resume sport competition in spring 2021, but have not announced any specific plans.

