Oregon, Oregon State players weigh-in on Pac-12 decision to cancel football season

It was the news we knew we'd likely hear, but it didn't make us anymore prepared for it.

The Pac-12 football season is canceled.

Pac-12 leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone all sports through the end of the year, the conference announced.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. "Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is."

Impacted Pac-12 student athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, but that doesn't make the news much more comforting for student-athletes.

Oregon and Oregon State players took to social media to voice their reactions to the announcement.

This sucks for us players and fans everywhere. I feel your pain. Hopefully we can let this serve as a lesson to curb this virus in the coming months (which is easily possible) so we CAN have a spring season. This is a special team that's only gonna come hungrier when it's time 🤝 — Bennett Williams (@bennettw04) August 11, 2020

We've had 8 months to get this pandemic under control, and it's only gotten worse. Don't blame conferences or universities for their decisions. If this handled better from day one, we would be playing football this fall. — Max Rosenthal (@max__rosie) August 10, 2020

Play chess not checkers‼️💯 — Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) August 11, 2020

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Some players like Ducks cornerback Dontae Manning took a more optimistic approach to the decision.

More time to get in my bag. Simple — ².⁰ 𝙼𝙰𝙽𝙽𝙸𝙽𝙶 (@dontaemanning_8) August 11, 2020

Speak on it youngin https://t.co/Z97clz624o — Verone McKinley III (@vmckinley3) August 11, 2020

Others had jokes.

What would the Playoff even look like without the Big Ten and Pac-12? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 11, 2020

PAC 12: "We're canceling the season"



College football fans: pic.twitter.com/hGnySiPxnG



— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) August 11, 2020

There are some positives right, everyone wins?

The Oregon Ducks will finish the year 2020 undefeated at 1-0, reigning Pac-12 and Rose Bowl Champions. — Alek Arend (@alekarend) August 11, 2020

Undefeated 2020 season congratulations to Oregon State football — Grant Patton (@grantpatt0n) August 11, 2020

Going to miss out on the best defense in Oregon football history — FQOregon (The Real QBU) (@FQDucks) August 11, 2020

Congratulations to Oregon ducks football. For the first time ever their preseason national championship came to fruition. Unfortunately they have to share it with the Huskies



.........and literally everyone else.



— Long Dong JonDon (@CastleberryJam) August 11, 2020

.@oregonfootball is the only PAC-12 team to play & win a game in 2020. Hang the Natty banner. — Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) August 11, 2020

The Pac-12 hopes to resume sport competition in spring 2021, but have not announced any specific plans.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest Oregon women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves].

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast with host Ron Callan and special guest former Oregon State women's basketball guard Mikayla Pivec].

Oregon, Oregon State players weigh-in on Pac-12 decision to cancel football season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest