Oregon, Oregon State lose as Pac-12 gets bullied in NCAA baseball

It was not a good day for the Pac-12 in the NCAA baseball super regionals on Saturday. Oregon State got blasted by Kentucky, and Oregon fell to Texas A&M. The Beavers and Ducks both allowed 10 runs. That will almost always lead to a loss.

Ducks Wire had more on Oregon’s loss to Texas A&M:

“The Oregon Ducks baseball team won the Santa Barbara Regional with pitching and defense and they were hoping for much of the same this weekend in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional. Neither was present in Game 1 Saturday afternoon as the Ducks dropped the opener to Texas A&M 10-6.

“Starting pitcher RJ Gordon, who was brilliant last week against San Diego, didn’t have his best stuff on the mound and he struggled to get through four innings. The Aggies hit him around for seven runs, six earned, nine hits and most importantly, four walks that all came around to score.”

There's more coverage of these super regionals from Aggies Wire and Wildcats Wire. Oregon and Oregon State try to stay alive in Game 2 of the supers on Sunday.

