Oregon-Oregon State game will be a battle of brothers in 2023: Matayo Uiagalelei vs. DJ Uiagalelei

Wow! That’s the immediate reaction to the report Friday night that D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State from Clemson.

It was apparent on the night of the ACC Championship Game — when Clemson backup quarterback Cade Klubnik replaced Uiagalelei and played beautifully in a blowout Clemson win — that Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson was up. Klubnik was going to get to start in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee and become the QB1 heading into the offseason.

Uiagalelei had a case of the throwing yips for much of 2021. He was better in 2022, but not good enough to lead Clemson to the College Football Playoff. A poor performance against South Carolina led to a shocking home-field loss which knocked the Tigers out of the race for a playoff berth. His first pass of the North Carolina game was a simple seven-yard out route, but the ball nosedived and fell incomplete, well short of an open receiver. Uiagalelei didn’t stay in the game much longer. Klubnik excelled, and that was that.

There’s a lot to unpack now that Uiagalelei is reportedly about to transfer to Oregon State. Let’s go through the main storylines:

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMES TO OREGON

The Uiagalelei brothers, Matayo and D.J., attended high school in Southern California at St. John Bosco in Bellflower. Now they will be playing on both sides of a rivalry in the state of Oregon. Who would have imagined this plot twist?

NUANCE

While D.J. is transferring to Oregon State after three years at another program, Matayo is going to Oregon as a recruit of Dan Lanning. The fact that D.J.’s transfer occurs just a few days after Matayo’s commitment is notable. What it means? That’s a very tough question to answer.

USC, UCLA BOTH ON THE OUTSIDE

Both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, USC and UCLA have missed out on both Uiagalelei brothers. It could be as simple as home-grown prospects wanting to make a name for themselves in another part of the country and explore something new.

It could be more complicated. Yet, the facts are what they are.

JONATHAN SMITH BETS BIG

Jonathan Smith helped a less-than-great quarterback, Jake Browning, make the College Football Playoff at Washington in 2016 under head coach Chris Petersen. He obviously thinks he can fix D.J. Uiagalelei’s flaws and put the quarterback in a position to succeed with Oregon State’s strong running game and defense. Smith is betting on Uiagalelei; he is also betting on himself.

OREGON STATE WEAKNESS

You don’t need to tell USC fans that Oregon State’s fatal flaw in 2022 was the quarterback spot. If Oregon State had not thrown four interceptions on Sept. 24, it probably would have beaten USC. The Beavers hope Uiagalelei is the answer to their prayers and the solution to their problems. If he is, the Beavers have a great chance to meet USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game next season.

PAC-12 QUARTERBACKS

Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Michael Penix, Drew Pyne of Arizona State, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, and now D.J. Uiagalelei — Pac-12 quarterbacks will have a lot of name recognition in 2023. It’s a far cry from 2021, when Pac-12 quarterbacks were obscure and largely mediocre. This conference has come a long way in little more than one year.

BO NIX ROLE REVERSAL

Entering 2021, Oregon’s Bo Nix figured to be on the short end of big quarterback duels in the Pac-12, but he turned in a terrific season and surprised a lot of commentators (including yours truly).

Can D.J. Uiagalelei answer doubts at Oregon State and author a similar story in 2023? Nix will be the QB who is expected to outplay his counterpart, but he can relate to the skepticism Uiagalelei will face over the next eight months before Week 1 of the 2023 season.

NIX-UIAGALELEI CONNECTION

Nix left the SEC and found Pac-12 defenses much more attackable. Uiagalelei left one of the South’s most prominent and successful programs. Will he also find Pac-12 defenses much more manageable than anything he saw in the ACC?

WASHINGTON VS OREGON STATE

Michael Penix will face Uiagalelei in Corvallis in 2023. Washington beating Oregon State was the difference between one team winning 10 games and the other team winning nine in 2022. Washington didn’t reach the Rose Bowl, but the Huskies were in position to make the Rose Bowl if USC had beaten Utah in the Pac-12 Chmpionship Game. Washington-OSU was very significant this past season. Uiagalelei just added some extra spice to this particular clash.

It’s not just Oregon State-Oregon which became more interesting.

OREGON STATE PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE

Oregon State has never played in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Beavers’ central goal is to make Las Vegas in 2023. They’ve chosen Uiagalelei as the quarterback who will help them get there. It’s a daring decision for a program many believe is on the cusp of making the next level.

UIAGALELEI VS ALEX GRINCH

We don’t know what the 2023 Pac-12 schedule will look like — there won’t be a schedule release in December (which is unusual) — but imagine if Uiagalelei plays USC and Alex Grinch:

The doubted QB versus the doubted defensive coordinator.

That will be a prove-it game on both sides if it does happen in 2023.

CADE KLUBNIK AND CLEMSON

Klubnik had to compete against Uiagalelei at Clemson. Now that he isn’t, will his career take off, or was North Carolina just uniquely weak in the ACC Championship Game? That’s a non-Pac-12 storyline worth following next season.

