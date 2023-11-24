Oregon-Oregon State football preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch final rivalry game

The final week of Pac-12 play for the foreseeable future kicks off on Black Friday with one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) host in-state foe and the No. 15-ranked Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3). These two teams first met on Oct. 1, 1894, with the Beavers winning 16-0. They've played each other 127 times in total and match up for the last time in the Pac-12 conference this Friday.

The Ducks are enjoying their second five-game win streak of the season. Since losing in Week 7 to No. 5 Washington in Seattle, Oregon's rattled off wins with ease. Only one of those wins was by less than 10 points: Week 11's 36-27 victory over USC when the Ducks let up in the fourth quarter. Oregon took care of business last week with a 49-13 win over Arizona State and former Ducks assistant coach Kenny Dillingham.

College football bowl projections: Ohio State hurdles Michigan into playoff field

Quarterback Bo Nix continued his Heisman Trophy campaign with a career-high six touchdown passes and his second 400-yard passing game of the season.

“Feels awesome — it's a complete team win,” Nix said post game. “We played really good on offense, they protected great, ran the ball great and our receivers do what they do every week.”

On the other side, the Beavers come to Eugene after just their third loss of the season. All three have been by three points or less and this was the tightest: a 22-20 loss to Washington. Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei couldn't complete a pass to Jack Velling on fourth-and-5 late in the fourth quarter and the Huskies squeaked by to stay undefeated.

Pac-12 future: Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West

It's been a frustrating year at times in Corvallis. If just one of the three close losses Oregon State's endured this season goes the other way, the Beavers are playing for a spot in the Pac-12 title game. Closing the regular season out with a win over in-state rival Oregon wouldn't be the worst consolation prize.

This rivalry game is one of just two games this week featuring two ranked opponents. Both teams are fighting for something in Week 13. Oregon wants to put its stamp on the rivalry en route to a Pac-12 title game and potential berth in the College Football Playoff. Oregon State hasn't won in Eugene since 2007 but could give the Ducks one last loss before Oregon leaves for the Big Ten.

Oregon State at Oregon predictions roundup

ESPN: Oregon has an 80.8% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index (FPI) rates the two teams very well. Oregon's FPI rating (24.9) is much better than Oregon State's (14.4). Between that difference and the Ducks playing at home where they've won their last seven games, the site's favoring Oregon.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon: TV channel and streaming

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugune, Oregon

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo

NCAAF odds Week 12: Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks

The Beavers are favored to win the final Pac-12 Civil War, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Oregon (-13.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-550); Oregon State (+400)

Over/under: 62.5 points

Oregon Ducks football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Oregon 81-7 Portland State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon 38-30 Texas Tech Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Oregon 55-10 Hawai'i Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon 42-6 Colorado Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Oregon 42-6 Stanford Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon 33-36 Washington Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oregon 38-24 Washington State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon 35-6 Utah Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon 63-19 Cal Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon 36-27 USC Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon 49-13 Arizona State Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Oregon vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Oregon State Beavers football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sun. 09/03: Oregon State 42-17 San Jose State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon State 55-7 UC Davis Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Oregon State 26-9 San Diego State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon State 35-38 Washington State Final

Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Oregon State 21-7 Utah Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Oregon State 52-40 Cal Final

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon State 36-24 UCLA Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon State 24-27 Arizona Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon State 26-19 Colorado Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon State 62-17 Stanford Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon State 20-22 Washington Final

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Oregon State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ET, FOX

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage. Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon-Oregon State football: Predictions, odds, how to watch game