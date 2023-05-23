Oregon, Ole Miss and Alabama all recruit 4-star DL from the class of 2024

The recruiting race had two clear themes this past weekend: quarterbacks and pass rushers were in high demand. Five programs added QB prospects from the class of 2024, while three schools picked up commitments from blue-chip defensive line recruits.

Here are the defensive linemen, where they’re playing in high school and where they’re headed to compete at the next level.

Durant (Okla.) 4-star DL Xadavien Sims: Oregon

Sims (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) is ranked No. 1 overall in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports and No. 22 at his position. Sims also had offers from 21 other schools, including Michigan State and TCU.

The Ducks also scored the biggest prize of the weekend by recruiting four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren. Their 14-strong class of 2024 now ranks just outside the top five nationally.

Bay Springs (Miss.) 4-star DL Kamron Beavers: Ole Miss

I wanna thank my family and friends and bay springs bulldogs for making me who i am today and thanks too ole miss for giving me a chance to succeed in life not just football❤️💙! #thankgod🙏🏾, #LLQ❤️, @CoachGolding ,@_kbolden @MacCorleone74 pic.twitter.com/1ZlURHkPkV — BigKam__6 (@1k_kam6) May 21, 2023

Beavers (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) ranks fourth in Mississippi and No. 17 among DL in his class according to the composite rankings. Eleven other schools made offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, LSU and Texas.

That makes eight recruits for the Rebels’ 2024 class, which ranks No. 24 in the country.

Parker (Ala.) 4-star DL Jeremiah Beaman: Alabama

Beaman (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) ranks highest in this group, coming in at No. 11 at his position in the composite rankings. 247Sports has him at No. 72 nationally in the ’24 class. He had 22 other offers, including other top contenders at Auburn, Georgia and Clemson.

Alabama got a significant boost in the recruiting rankings from landing Beaman, rising to No. 16 nationally.

