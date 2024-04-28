Oregon OLB Mase Funa accepts mini-camp invite with New York Giants

Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa did not hear his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean his NFL dreams can’t still come to fruition. On Sunday, one day after the end of the 2024 draft, Funa accepted a mini-camp invite with the New York Giants, according to a report from MLFootball.

Mini-camps are great opportunities for players who aren’t selected in the NFL draft to further their hopes at a pro career, but Funa is still a few steps away from earning himself a contract and making a 90-man roster going into training camp. If Funa can make the Giants’ roster, he’ll reunite with his former pass-rushing partner Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Funa played five seasons at Oregon, coming to the Ducks in the class of 2019. Funa was a 4-star recruit and the No. 96 overall player in his class according to 247Sports.

In his career, at Oregon, Funa played in a lot of different roles, especially after switching coaches from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning. In total, Funa tallied 140 tackles, 19 TFLs, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception, in his five-year career.

That singular interception was the highlight of Funa’s Oregon career. In 2022 against the Washington State Cougars, the Ducks took the lead 37-34 after being down by 12 points to start the fourth quarter. The Cougars still had a minute of clock to work with, but on the second play of the drive, Funa picked off Cam Ward and took it to the house to secure victory for Oregon.

