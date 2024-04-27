Oregon OL Steven Jones to sign UDFA contract with Jacksonville

Former Oregon Ducks right guard Steven Jones did not hear his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean his NFL dreams can’t still come to fruition.

After the draft, Jones is reportedly expected to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, joining the team for offseason workouts and trying to earn a spot on the 90-man roster going into training camp.

Jones came to Oregon as a 4-star recruit and the No. 14 guard — according to 247Sports — in the class of 2018. In every season of his six-year career, Jones made starts, although he only played in four games in 2019 due to a foot injury.

2023 was by far the best season of Jones’ career. The senior guard took 735 snaps — almost triple what he played in 2022 — and received a PFF pass-block grade of 90.8 — the second highest in FBS. Jones’s efforts last fall earned him AP first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

For the Ducks, the right guard spot is now up for grabs, with Indiana transfer Matthew Bedford and East Carolina transfer Nishad Strother competing for the starting spot.

