Oregon OL Jake Hanson transforms body, showcases strength at NFL Combine

It appears Jake Hanson's training for the NFL Draft is paying off.

The former Oregon offensive lineman completed a total of 33 reps overall during the bench press at the NFL Combine on Thursday. The bench press is a test of strength where players attempt to get as many reps as possible.

Here's a look at Hanson's bench press performance:

You knew he was ready when you heard the intro. ALL BUSINESS. The 3️⃣3️⃣ reps by @J_Hanson55 is the second most by an Oregon offensive lineman at the #NFLCombine. pic.twitter.com/AzShgtIZSY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 27, 2020

According to Oregon football, Hanson's 33 reps are the second-most by an Oregon offensive lineman at the combine. The current record for bench press is held by Oregon State's Stephen Paea, who had 49 in 2011.

Rather than play in any of the college all-star games, like his teammates Justin Herbert and Calvin Throckmorton, Hanson decided to focus on his training right away. He began working out at O-Line Performance in Phoenix, Arizona and weighed in at 303 pounds at the NFL Combine this week,11 more pounds than he did at the start of his training

