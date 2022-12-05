Oregon offers former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson

Replacing Christian Gonzalez won’t be an easy task, but it seems as if Oregon coach Dan Lanning will try to do just that via the transfer portal.

According to several reports, Oregon has offered former Alabama corner Khyree Jackson. The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder from Upper Marlboro, Md. was a junior for the Crimson Tide, but had a difficult time getting on the field.

Played cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions before moving on to Alabama.

He was mostly used on special teams, but with the departure of Gonzalez and a young group of corners, Jackson might have a chance to be in the rotation or win a starting spot with the Ducks, should he choose to come to Eugene.

Khyree Jackson transfer profile

Collegiate Stats

Alabama Crimson Tide

2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles

2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles

Fort Worth Community College

2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT

Vitals

Hometown Upper Marlboro, MD Position CB Height 6-foot-3 Weight 198 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 MD CB Rivals 3 5.6 MD CB ESPN N/A N/A MD CB On3 Recruiting 4 90.42 MD CB 247 Composite 4 0.8930 MD CB

Top Schools Before Commitment

Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Maryland Terrapins

Oregon Ducks

Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee Volunteers

