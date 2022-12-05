Oregon offers former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson
Replacing Christian Gonzalez won’t be an easy task, but it seems as if Oregon coach Dan Lanning will try to do just that via the transfer portal.
According to several reports, Oregon has offered former Alabama corner Khyree Jackson. The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder from Upper Marlboro, Md. was a junior for the Crimson Tide, but had a difficult time getting on the field.
Played cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions before moving on to Alabama.
He was mostly used on special teams, but with the departure of Gonzalez and a young group of corners, Jackson might have a chance to be in the rotation or win a starting spot with the Ducks, should he choose to come to Eugene.
Khyree Jackson transfer profile
Collegiate Stats
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021: 12 games played | 7 tackles
2022: 9 games played | 7 tackles
Fort Worth Community College
2019: 25 tackles | 3 INT
Vitals
Hometown
Upper Marlboro, MD
Position
CB
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
198 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
89
MD
CB
Rivals
3
5.6
MD
CB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
MD
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
90.42
MD
CB
247 Composite
4
0.8930
MD
CB
Top Schools Before Commitment
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Maryland Terrapins
Oregon Ducks
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Volunteers