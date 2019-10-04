Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell honored with Outland Trophy of the Month Award

Good things happen when Penei Sewell is on the field.

The following is a press release from the University of Oregon athletic communications department:

EUGENE, Ore. – After three dominating performances in September, sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell earned Outland Trophy National Offensive Player of the Month honors on Thursday, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Outland Trophy, presented by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, is awarded annually to the nation's best interior lineman. This is the second year the FWAA has selected national players of the month. Sewell shared the September honor with Pitt defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman who was the defensive player of the month.

Sewell put together back-to-back Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week performances during Oregon's wins over Montana and at Stanford, finishing as the top ranked lineman in the conference by Pro Football Focus each week. In the win over Montana, Sewell racked up a staggering 11 knockdowns and added five more at Stanford to bring his season total to a team-high 21.

Through the first five weeks of the college football season, Sewell is the second-ranked offensive lineman in the nation by PFF with an overall grade of 92.6. Over the three games (184 snaps) in September, the St. George, Utah, product didn't allow a hurry, pressure or hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

Oregon owns a 9-2 record over Sewell's 11 career starts. The No. 13 player – top offensive lineman – in Sports Illustrated's Preseason Top 100, Sewell has finished as the top graded tackle in the Pac-12 four times over his 11 games while not committing a penalty over his 705 career snaps.

Story continues

Sewell In-Season Honors

» Outland Trophy National Player of the Month (September)

» Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week (Week 4)

» Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week (Week 3)

» Two-time PFF National Team of the Week (Weeks 3 & 4)

» Three-time PFF Pac-12 Team of the Week (Weeks 1, 3 & 4)











[MORE on the Ducks]:

Oregon swagged out in Nightmare Green this Saturday

How No. 13 Oregon can and should beat Cal

Former Oregon football star recevier Bralon Addison's advice to current Duck Bryan Addison

Official: What Oregon is getting with transfer receiver Devon Williams

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell honored with Outland Trophy of the Month Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest