What Oregon OC Joe Moorhead has been most impressed by from Tyler Shough

There are a lot of missing pieces on the Oregon Ducks offense heading into the 2020 season that need answers, the biggest hole was left behind by now Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Ducks are looking for the next heir to the throne. Many eyes are looking now to Tyler Shough, however, with a new quarterback and new offensive coordinator, Oregon along with the rest of the country had just a handful of spring practices to gel the two together.

In those four practices, new Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead liked what he saw in Shough leading the offense and recently joined the latest ‘Happy Hour with the Ducks' with host GoDucks.com editor Rob Moseley.

There's a great understated confidence. I've always said ‘When a starting quarterback walks into a room, you shouldn't have to ask if he's a starting quarterback.' Tyler can force himself that way, right on the edge of confidence and cockiness. Obviously, he can throw the heck out of the ball, he's a very capable runner, but the thing I've been most impressed with is his willingness to do the little things and how seriously he takes the preparation aspect of it. That's something from spring ball he's carried on into meetings during this time.

I think you're going to see a great combination of physical skill and mental ability and preparation. He's competitive as heck. - Joe Moorhead

Only time will tell.

Shough has patiently waited his turn for two seasons in Eugene. In 2019, he saw playing time in five games and taken 53 snaps where he connected on 12-of-15 passes for 144 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Alongside Shough in the QB room is Boston College grad transfer Anthony Brown, sophomore Bradley Yaffe, redshirt freshman Cale Millen and incoming freshman Jay Butterfield. Lots of talent and all with different levels of experience.

Someone with that experience, someone with that confidence, someone who has done it well at the highest level… It's magnified because it's the quarterback position but if there was someone in the transfer portal that would help make the position better, the unit better and the team better, that's something you have to take advantage of. - Joe Moorhead said on Brown.

Iron sharpens iron, right?

Watch the full interview below:

