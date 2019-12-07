Oregon not planning to ease up non-conference schedule to improve title chances

The Oregon Ducks smoked the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday to claim their fourth conference title of the decade. They could have cleared a path for themselves in the College Football Playoff, except for one problem: a pair of regular-season losses.

Oregon dropped its season-opener against then-No. 16 Auburn, and while the ultimate death knell for their national title hopes was a Nov. 23 loss to Arizona State, it appears that the strength of their non-conference schedule was what did them in.

Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal doesn’t have any regrets, though, and he doesn’t plan to change the team’s strategy to play three cupcakes in the team’s non-conference schedule either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“They want to play the best teams in the country all the time, and there is no way we’re going to go away from that mentality to try to schedule down to appease — whatever, I guess I should stop there before I get in trouble, right?” Cristobal said after Friday’s game, via ESPN. “These guys deserve to find out how good they are by playing against the best, so we’re going to continue doing that.”

Cristobal’s stance about needing to beat the best to be the best is admirable but seems likely to make the program’s first national title even further from reach and lead to more Pac-12 disappointment.

Oregon’s non-conference schedule won’t get any easier

Making matters worse for Oregon, the season-opener against Auburn will look like easy sledding compared to what’s in store the next three years. The Ducks are slated to have a home-and-home with Ohio State in 2020 and ‘21 before taking a trip to play Georgia in “neutral” Atlanta in 2022.

Story continues

Oregon will play an FCS opponent to open next season, but that’s no ordinary small school. It’s North Dakota State, who is a unanimous No. 1 in the FCS Coaches Poll and seeking its seventh title in eight years.

Of course, it’s true that Oregon ran through No. 7 Michigan State en route to its national championship appearance in 2015. But that was seemingly an unnecessary risk since the Ducks cruised to the BCS title game in 2011 by routing their non-conference opponents 189-13 and playing lowly Tennessee as their only other Power 5 adversary.

“I think there has to be a lot of weight placed on winning your conference,” Cristobal said. “You can go through your conference and win your conference — especially one where you play nine conference games like we do — that has to and needs to carry a lot of weight going forward.”

Winning the Pac-12 may be necessary to make the playoffs, but it’s by no means a guarantee. So Oregon may hope that strength of schedule will persuade voters, but history says that’s unlikely.

Oregon will have to settle for the Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-12 because of two regular-season losses. (Cody Glenn/Icon Sports/Getty Images)

What does history tell us about the CFP committee?

The College Football Playoff is only in its sixth season, but there’s plenty that can be learned from its handful of choices.

Given that there are five major conferences and only four playoff spots, at least one conference champion will be left out every year, and the Pac-12 has often gotten the short end of the stick. They’ve only had a representative in two of the five seasons, and each of the last three seasons has seen an at-large team leapfrog a pair of conference champions as well.

It’s worth noting that only three one-loss conference champions have ever missed the playoff — not counting UCF — but each would have made it had they gone undefeated instead.

Oregon remains admirable for playing tough opponents, but until the selection committee starts putting in two-loss conference champions over one-loss at-large teams, the Ducks are just shooting themselves in the foot by playing a harder schedule than is necessary.

A trip to the Rose Bowl is always nice, but they’ll need to change their strategy or run the table to win a national title any time soon.

More from Yahoo Sports: