It was the battle of the guards.

Ducks senior Payton Pritchard and Cougars sophomore CJ Elleby went head-to-head as No. 8 Oregon traveled to Washington State., for the two teams' only meeting during the regular season.

Prior to Thursday's game between Oregon (14-4) and Washington State (11-7), Payton Pritchard gained national recognition for his efforts on the court, including his dominant 29-point performance in the Ducks 68-62 win over Arizona State. His ability to knock down jumpers, pass balls and make shots from behind the arc is why he's a proven candidate for National Player of the Year.

The Ducks' iron man added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for Oregon, but it wasn't enough to seal the deal. Oregon fell 72-61 to Washington State, giving the Cougars their first top-10 win since 2007.

Washington State's CJ Elleby stole the show and had the hot hand early on, finishing with 15 points before halftime. The Cougs floor general finished the night 9-20 from the floor for 25 points and 4-for-7 from behind the arc. He was perfect from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds.

Up next: The Ducks will look to bounce back against Washington on Saturday. The Huskies have dropped the last two games and will host Oregon State Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Oregon has no answer for CJ Elleby in Washington State's first top-10 win since 2007 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest