Oregon needs the Big Ten, but the Big Ten might need Oregon just as badly

In the history of the United States, there have been war-time presidents and peace-time presidents; leaders who are aggressive and ready to take action to protect the future of the nation, and leaders who are good at negotiating and offering comfort to all of their constituents.

Rob Mullens, John Karl Scholz — which side do you more align yourselves with?

For the University of Oregon, it appears that things are moving from a nice decade of peace into a period of war that will leave many teams behind and feinding for themselves while others jump ship for cushy spots in new conferences.

By all means it appears that the Pac-12 is a sinking ship right now, and the remaining nine teams in the conference have to be looking for a landing spot should they choose to jump.

For the Ducks, a perfect dismount would see Oregon as the newest member of the Big Ten, following a path blazed by the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.

We know that the Ducks would desperately love to join that conference, but many think that the Big Ten might not want Oregon. Former commissioner Kevin Warren was interested in further expanding west, but new commissioner Tony Petitti has pumped the brakes.

I think that they not only should want the Ducks, but they may need them just as badly as Oregon needs the Big Ten. Let me explain.

First, a Disclaimer

Before you read too far into this article, let me note that obviously, the Oregon Ducks are in a position where they are feeling a little bit more desperate than is commonly comfortable. I think that on the surface, it is easy to see that the Big Ten is in a position of strength with all of the leverage in the world. Should the Big Ten do nothing, and not take on both Oregon and Washington — the assumed package deal — I don’t think they would go crumbling down.

Why the Big Ten?

Before we look at why the Big Ten might need Oregon, let’s take a broader look at why Oregon desires the Big Ten so badly. In essence, it’s because there are two realistic landing spots for the Ducks — the Big Ten or the Big 12 — and the former is a lot more aligned with the academic level of success and the overall values of the university.

There is also a growing geographic element that makes sense in the Big Ten for the Ducks as well. While a majority of the teams are in the midwest, USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten last year created a sort of west-coast element that can now be furthered and strengthened by Oregon and Washington. Moving down to the Big 12 wouldn’t be impossible, since most of those schools are in the Southwest and Midwest, but the prestige of helping to create a west division in the Big Ten, currently the richest conference in the nation, would be valuable.

Where Does the Big Ten Need Come in?

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Again, on the surface, it seems like the Big Ten could easily just stand pat and wait for the dominoes to fall. If they are feeling generous, they could extend a hand to Oregon or Washington, but there’s no real need to at the moment.

I would argue against that point.

If things keep going down the path it seems that we are currently on, there is a real chance that the Pac-12 starts to have a fire sale. Colorado is gone to the Big 12, and the remaining Four Corner schools — Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah — could be right behind them in quick order should Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff not be able to present a respectable media rights deal.

That would effectively signify the end of the Pac-12 Conference as we know it, and be a death blow to the league.

Should that happen, you would have Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State standing with no place to go — virtually a yard sale of college football programs with two incredibly strong brands, two respectable academic organizations with sizeable media markets, and a pair of schools with no clear future.

If you’re the Big Ten, it would be disastrous to let Oregon and Washington go elsewhere should that scenario happen. They have to go somewhere, and if you leave the door open for the SEC to come calling, it would be a tough look.

Oregon and Washington Have to go Somehwere

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

With the movement of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, followed by USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, it’s been predicted that the world of college football is shifting to a place where there are no longer a group of Power 5 conferences, but rather a Power 2 or a Power 3, consisting of the SEC, the Big Ten, and either the Big 12 or the ACC.

Should that happen, which is not hard to believe, Oregon and Washington will have to end up somewhere. They are simply too big and too successful to not be in a power conference.

If you’re the Big Ten, you want to be at the forefront of the shift to a Power 2 landscape, and adding two of the biggest brands out west would help you to do that. They are already at 16 teams with the additions of USC and UCLA, so getting to 18, plus the potential addition of say Notre Dame and Stanford, would be a massive power move for the Big Ten.

Who Reaches Out to Who?

(Pool photo by Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard)

I will say again that I think Oregon is in a more desperate spot than the Big Ten Conference, obviously. However, I think a mutual partnership is possible, and a smart man like Rob Mullens — and Phil Knight, for that matter — should be able to see it. With that being said, the Ducks should certainly be reaching out to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and floating this idea.

“Give us a life raft now and you won’t be in a position where you’re scrambling to get us later.”

That’s a bold statement for a team whose conference is crumbling around them, but I think that Oregon is a big enough national brand that they could play their cards that way and potentially find some success.

An Unequal Revenue Share

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

I’ll say it one last time — the Big Ten holds the leverage here. While Oregon could make a strong case for why they should be offered a seat at the table, Tony Petitti could easily say that they would rather wait and see how things play out in the future.

However, I think that the Ducks could sweeten the deal by saying they will take an unequal cut of the revenue share going forward. The Big Ten is the richest conference in the nation after their latest TV deal, and the members may not be too keen on divvying up a piece of their pie for a team that is coming to dinner after the main course has been served.

If Oregon and Washington were willing to take a small portion in order to be included, that might be what convinces all Big Ten presidents to get on board and further expand.

Accepting the Inevitable

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

If you were to look at the college football landscape and predict 10 years into the future, I think that many would agree that there is a likely chance we move to the Power 3 conferences that I mentioned earlier. Based on the academic and cultural alignments that I’ve gone through, nobody would argue that Washington and Oregon are a better fit in the Big Ten than they are in the Big 12.

If you add in the fact that the Big 12 might be filling up space quickly by taking the rest of the Four Corner schools, then it feels like Oregon and Washington have little place left to go other than the Big Ten.

Whether it happens tomorrow or in a decade, I think the right landing spot for the Ducks is with USC, UCLA, and Washington. Why postpone the inevitable?

The Ducks are not in a power of strength right now when trying to get a spot at the table in the Big Ten, but I think that offers Tony Petitti a great opportunity to bring them in while he has the leverage. That’s not to say that Oregon’s leverage will go up in the coming years, but in the world of college football, crazy things can happen, and you can’t guarantee that the cards will be in your favor forever.

For both schools, it makes sense to get a deal done in the near future. Oregon needs a place to play in 2024 and beyond, and the Big Ten wants to remain one of the strongest conferences in the nation, boasting some of the biggest national brands.

They need each other, and a quick marriage would be beneficial for all parties.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire