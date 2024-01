Oregon nears the top of transfer portal rankings after latest addition

The Oregon Ducks’ excellence in the transfer portal has continued into the end of January, with Dan Lanning and the Ducks most recently adding Jabbar Muhammad, a former Washington cornerback.

After Muhammad’s transfer, Oregon climbed near the top of the 247 Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Also, after the addition of Muhammad, Oregon retained its spot at No. 5 in the overall rankings of the 2024 recruiting class.

Muhammad is a blue-chip transfer, but he certainly isn’t the only big portal pickup Lanning has made this offseason. Early in December, the Ducks received commitments from star quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore, and they’ve also added elite players such as Evan Stewart and Jamaree Caldwell.

Since classes have begun at most universities, movement in the transfer portal is winding down, so these rankings won’t change much until the portal reopens in the spring. Below, I’ve listed what are likely the final transfer portal rankings of the winter transfer window.

UCF Knights

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 49.30

Average Commitment Rating: 87.25

Total Commitments: 16 commits

Biggest Additions: Myles Montgomery, Goldie Lawrence, Antione Jackson

Biggest Losses: Dallaz Corbitt, KD McDaniel

Houston Cougars

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 49.63

Average Commitment Rating: 86.83

Total Commitments: 18 commits

Biggest Additions: Zeon Chriss, Corey Platt Jr.

Biggest Losses: Jamaree Caldwell, Jaylen Garth

Syracuse Orange

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 49.75

Average Commitment Rating: 88.18

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Kyle McCord, Fadil Diggs

Biggest Losses: Jeremiah Wilson, Leon Lowery

Arizona State Sun Devils

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 50.31

Average Commitment Rating: 86.60

Total Commitments: 22

Biggest Additions: Cole Martin, Raleek Brown

Biggest Losses: BJ Green, Isaiah Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 50.39

Average Commitment Rating: 86.90

Total Commitments: 22

Biggest Additions: Kurtis Rourke, Elijah Sarratt

Biggest Losses: Jared Casey, Phillip Dunnam

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 50.47

Average Commitment Rating: 89.63

Total Commitments: 8 commits

Biggest Additions: Chris Brazzell, Jermod McCoy

Biggest Losses: Tyler Baron, De’Shawn Rucker

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 50.99

Average Commitment Rating: 88.80

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Aidan Chiles, Jack Velling

Biggest Losses: Dre Butler, Maliq Carr

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 51.70

Average Commitment Rating: 88.73

Total Commitments: 12 commits

Biggest Additions: Tyler Van Dyke, Tackett Curtis

Biggest Losses: Kaden Johnson, Nolan Rucci

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 52.27

Average Commitment Rating: 88.36

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Joey Slackman, Jameer Grimsley

Biggest Losses: Trevor Etienne, Princely Umanmielen

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 52.49

Average Commitment Rating: 88.80

Total Commitments: 10 commits

Biggest Additions: Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Biggest Losses: Dekel Crowdus, JuTahn McClain

Purdue Boildermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 52.51

Average Commitment Rating: 87.27

Total Commitments: 15 commits

Biggest Additions: Nyland Green, C.J. Smith

Biggest Losses: Deion Burks, Nic Scourton

TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 53.38

Average Commitment Rating: 47.27

Total Commitments: 19 commits

Biggest Additions: Braylon James, Devean Deal

Biggest Losses: DJ Allen, Chace Biddle

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 56.31

Average Commitment Rating: 89.40

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: BJ Green, Ephesians Prysock

Biggest Losses: Jabbar Muhammad, Austin Mack

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 53.83

Average Commitment Rating: 89.40

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Jayden Maiava, Kamari Ramsey

Biggest Losses: Malachi Nelson, Domani Jackson

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 54.25

Average Commitment Rating: 89.78

Total Commitments: 10

Biggest Additions: Cayden Green, Toriano Pride

Biggest Losses: Gabbari Johnson, EJ Ndoma-Ogar

NC State Wolfpack

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 54.33

Average Commitment Rating: 88.82

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Grayson McCall, Noah Rogers

Biggest Losses: Michael Allen, Terrell Timmons Jr.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 59.79

Average Commitment Rating: 88.06

Total Commitments: 20

Biggest Additions: Raheim Sanders, Demetrius Knight

Biggest Losses: Grayson Howard, Antwane Wells

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Score: 63.08

Average Commitment Rating: 94,00

Total Commitments: 6 commits

Biggest Additions: Julian Sayin, Caleb Downs

Biggest Losses: Noah Rogers, Julian Fleming

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 64.60

Average Commitment Rating: 92.00

Total Commitments: 8 commits

Biggest Additions: Isaiah Bond, Andrew Mukuba

Biggest Losses: Maalik Murphy, Isaiah Neyor

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 65.07

Average Commitment Rating: 87.96

Total Commitments: 23 commits

Biggest Additions: Quency Wiggins, Samuel Okunola

Biggest Losses: Marvin Ham, Michael Harrison

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 66.67

Average Commitment Rating: 88.12

Total Commitments: 26 commits

Biggest Additions: Tyler Baron, Caullin Lacy, Tyler Shough

Biggest Losses: Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Popeye Williams

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 68.77

Average Commitment Rating: 89.93

Total Commitments: 15 commits

Biggest Additions: DJ Uiagalelei, Marvin Jones Jr., Shawn Murphy

Biggest Losses: Tate Rodemaker, Dennis Briggs Jr.

Oregon Ducks

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 72.05

Average Commitment Rating: 90.45

Total Commitments: 11 commits

Biggest Additions: Dillon Gabriel, Evan Stewart, Jabbar Muhammad

Biggest Losses: Cole Martin, Daymon David

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 74.18

Average Commitment Rating: 89.24

Total Commitments: 23 commits

Biggest Additions: Dezz Ricks, Nic Scourton, Cashius Howell

Biggest Losses: Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart

Ole Miss Rebels

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Score: 78.56

Average Commitment Rating: 89.53

Total Commitments: 17 commits

Biggest Additions: Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, Antwane Wells

Biggest Losses: Quinshon Judkins, Ladaruis Tennison

