Oregon native Ndamukong Suh re-signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It seems Oregon native Ndamukong Suh is staying in Tampa.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran defensive tackle came to terms with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $9 million fully guaranteed contract plus incentives.

The #Bucs are finalizing a 1-year deal to re-sign DT Ndamukong Suh, source said. Another Super Bowl champ headed back to Tampa. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Suh, a four-time Pro Bowler, missed just two games during his first 11 seasons and was a vital part of the Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning team last season.

The Buccaneers defense finished eighth in the NFL in scoring, first in rushing, 11th in third-down efficiency, and seventh in red-zone efficiency.

Suh himself had 27 solo tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble last season.

The Buccaneers seem to have mostly come through on their plan to retain most of their players from last year's title team.

Aside from Suh, they have re-signed linebacker Lavonte Davis, Shaquil Barrett, left tackle Donovan Smith, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Ryan Succop and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The team also extended Tom Brady through the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay seems to be gearing up to run it back again this coming season for another Super Bowl.