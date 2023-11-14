Oregon’s national championship odds once again improve after win over USC
With just two games left in the regular season, and a potential third in the Pac-12 Championship down in Las Vegas at the beginning of December, it’s fair to say that this is crunch time for the Oregon Ducks.
Every goal they set at the beginning of the season is still attainable, and with a trio of wins, it’s a very real possibility that Dan Lanning and his team are competing for a spot in then national championship game at the end of December.
As Oregon continued to roll this past weekend and pick up another win, this time over the USC Trojans, their odds to ultimately win that championship continued to rise. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
Michigan Wolverines (+220)
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +225
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Week 11 Results: 24-15 Win vs. No. 10 Penn State
Georgia Bulldogs (+250)
]Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +250
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Week 11 Results: 52-17 Win vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +700
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Week 11 Results: 49-21 Win vs. Kentucky
Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Previous Odds: +700
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Week 11 Results: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State
Oregon Ducks (+900)
Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department
Previous Odds: +1000
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Week 11 Results: 36-27 Win vs. USC
Florida State Seminoles (+900)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +600
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Week 11 Results: 27-20 Win vs. Miami
Washington Huskies (+1200)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1200
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Week 11 Results: 35-28 Win vs. No. 18 Utah
Texas Longhorns (+1800)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1600
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Week 11 Results: 29-26 Win vs. TCU
Louisville Cardinals (+15000)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: N/A
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9
Week 11 Results: 31-24 Win vs. Virginia