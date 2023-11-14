Oregon’s national championship odds once again improve after win over USC

With just two games left in the regular season, and a potential third in the Pac-12 Championship down in Las Vegas at the beginning of December, it’s fair to say that this is crunch time for the Oregon Ducks.

Every goal they set at the beginning of the season is still attainable, and with a trio of wins, it’s a very real possibility that Dan Lanning and his team are competing for a spot in then national championship game at the end of December.

As Oregon continued to roll this past weekend and pick up another win, this time over the USC Trojans, their odds to ultimately win that championship continued to rise. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

Michigan Wolverines (+220)

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +225

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Week 11 Results: 24-15 Win vs. No. 10 Penn State

Georgia Bulldogs (+250)

]Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +250

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Week 11 Results: 52-17 Win vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +700

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Week 11 Results: 49-21 Win vs. Kentucky

Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Previous Odds: +700

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Week 11 Results: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State

Oregon Ducks (+900)

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Previous Odds: +1000

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Week 11 Results: 36-27 Win vs. USC

Florida State Seminoles (+900)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +600

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Week 11 Results: 27-20 Win vs. Miami

Washington Huskies (+1200)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1200

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Week 11 Results: 35-28 Win vs. No. 18 Utah

Texas Longhorns (+1800)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1600

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Week 11 Results: 29-26 Win vs. TCU

Louisville Cardinals (+15000)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: N/A

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Week 11 Results: 31-24 Win vs. Virginia

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire