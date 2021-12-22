Oregon’s Nate Costa set to become new QB coach with Nevada Wolfpack

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
Another former Oregon Ducks coach is on the move, with former offensive analyst Nate Costa set to become the new quarterbacks’ coach with the Nevada Wolfpack, according to a report from Bruce Feldman.

Costa was a familiar name in Oregon and served as a quarterback himself for the Ducks back in the day, playing from 2006-2010. Earlier this year, when offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was sidelined due to some health issues, Costa took on a bigger role in the QB room and was often seen on the field pre-game with that group in warmups.

At Nevada, Costa will now be reuniting with former Oregon Ducks linebackers coach Ken Wilson, who was recently named the head coach of the Wolfpack.

For the Ducks, new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will serve as the quarterbacks’ coach.

