Oregon football remains on top of the Pac-12 North, but a stout Colorado offense led by quarterback Steven Montez will present a challenge for the Ducks this Friday at Autzen Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

While Oregon (4-1, 2-0) is a three-touchdown favorite over Colorado (3-2, 1-1), Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said his team can't take the primetime showdown lightly.

"I watched these guys on tape thoroughly, I know Mel Tucker really well," Cristobal said. "We go back, we're colleagues. It's a tough football team that's really 10 points away from being undefeated and having a ranking in the top 25 somewhere."

Take a listen to the video above to hear what Cristobal had to say about the Ducks' upcoming opponent.

Oregon must play at 'very best' with Colorado's electric offense up next originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest