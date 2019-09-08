Oregon moves up in Top 25 after dominating Nevada

The Oregon Ducks (1-1) moved up one spot to No. 15 to in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, after dominating Nevada 77-6 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

In the Amway Coaches Poll, the Ducks moved up a spot to No. 17.

Oregon's offense rolled to make a strong statement that dates back a decade. The win marked the 10th straight home opener that Oregon scored 50 or more points. The Ducks' 77 points tied a program modern era record and the Autzen Stadium scoring record.

The Ducks will play three more teams ranked in the poll: road games against No. 23 Washington and No. 24 USC while hosting No. 20 Washington State.

In the Pac-12:

Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds left as California beat then-No. 14 Washington, 20-19. The game ended early Sunday due to a more than 2 ½ hour delay because of severe weather.

USC freshman Kedon Slovis passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns touchdowns in his first start and the Trojans rolled to a 45-20 victory over then-No. 23 Stanford. The Trojans jumped into the top 25 at No. 24.

Tyler Huntley led then- No. 13 Utah past Northern Illinois 35-17. The Utes moved up to No. 11.

Washington State Cougars dominated Northern Colorado, 59-17.

