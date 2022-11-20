Oregon moves into the Top 10 once again in USA TODAY Coaches poll

That didn’t take long.

After dropping out of the Top 10 of the USA TODAY Coaches poll last week with the loss to Washington, the Ducks leaped back in thanks to their 20-17 win over then No. 10 Utah.

Oregon is now No. 9 in the country, according to the college football coaching establishment. USC moved up a spot to No. 5 with their thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. That loss knocked Chip Kelly’s Bruins just a couple of notches to No. 18.

Utah fell down to No. 14 and Washington moved three spots up to No. 12. Oregon State, the Ducks’ next opponent, keeps on rolling and is now No. 22 in the nation. On the whole, the Pac-12 has half of the conference ranked and four teams in the top half of the rankings with one more week remaining in the regular season.

