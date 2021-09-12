Oregon moves up to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll

This is what happens when you defeat the No. 3 team in the nation on the road.

Oregon moved seven spots all the way to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 Poll.

With the new ranking, what seemed impossible now seems possible. The Ducks are in prime position to have a season for the ages and an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015.

Yes, there is A LOT of football remaining, but this kind of victory shoots expectations into the stratosphere.

In other Pac-12 movements in the poll, USC went from No. 15 to completely out of the poll with its 42-28 loss to Stanford.

UCLA had a bye, but still moved three spots up to No. 13. Utah also dropped out after its 26-17 loss to BYU. Arizona State also improved their standing to No. 21 after the Sun Devils 37-10 win over UNLV.