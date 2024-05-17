Oregon in the mix to land Ohio State decommit CB Blake Woodby

The Oregon Ducks have made some key transfer additions since the portal opened in April, but we’re also in the swing of high school recruiting season, giving Dan Lanning and the Ducks opportunities to improve their future.

Blake Woodby, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from Ohio State on Thursday, and Oregon is immediately in the mix to land the premier prospect. While he was still committed to the Buckeyes, Woodby attended the Ducks spring game, which took place last month.

247Sports ranks Woodby as the No. 9 CB in his class and a top 100 player overall, while On3Sports has him as the No. 7 CB and No. 65 overall. Woodby measures in at 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds, but he makes up for his small size in speed. As a junior, Woodby ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at a high school skills day, an elite time for a CB at any level of football, but especially elite for a junior in high school.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Blake Woodby has Decommitted from Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’10 180 CB from Baltimore, MD had been Committed to the Buckeyes since October Ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/6yvdotOPbg pic.twitter.com/BeExIJ3lIL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2024

Before committing to Ohio State in the fall of 2023, Woodby attended summer camps at Oregon and Alabama, and he also took an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers according to 247Sports. After decommiting, there’s no way to know where Woodby will end, but look for those schools as potential landing spots.

Oregon is set up well at the cornerback position in 2024, with Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad, a senior, set to lead the position group. It’s not clear who will be the Ducks’ second starting corner, but they have plenty of experienced talent at the position. If Woodby chooses Oregon, he won’t be in a situation where he plays right away, but he’d be able to develop his game and, hopefully, see the field after a season or two.

