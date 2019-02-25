Oregon men's basketball signee C.J. Walker to play in 2019 Iverson Classic originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Fans could soon get a glimpse of the future of the Oregon men's basketball program, and potentially its best-ever recruiting class.

Five-star recruit C.J. Walker, who signed with Oregon in November, will showcase his talents at the 2019 Iverson Classic in April.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Oak Ridge High School will play on Team Honor. Cole Anthony, the nation's No. 1 point guard, and five-star guard-forward Cassius Stanley, who Oregon is still awaiting word on, will play for Team Loyalty.

This is it! 2019 #IversonClassic rosters are here! Stay tuned for tickets, broadcast and more! pic.twitter.com/hI0jEZplDv — Allen Iverson Roundball Classic (@iversonclassic) February 21, 2019

Walker chose Oregon over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, and others.

Stanley cut his list down to Kansas, Oregon and UCLA in November. After news of an in-home Oregon visit made its rounds, Stanley shared photos on Twitter of himself in a Ducks uniform. He has yet to make a final decision.

Anthony has Oregon listed in his top-6 and has taken visits to North Carolina, Notre Dame and Oregon. Despite his dad Greg Anthony being a former Trail Blazer with ties to the Pacific Northwest, Anthony has yet to nail down his future school. He is expected to make a decision this spring.

Story continues

Oregon's recruiting class in 2018 was its best in program history. Ducks coach Dana Altman snagged McDonald's All-American's Bol Bol and Louis King, as well as Francis Okoro and Will Richardson, who have leaped into the Ducks rotation in their first season.

Landing Walker, Stanley and Anthony could give Oregon the nation's No. 1 class, but the Ducks finish this season will likely have some bearing on the two players final decision.

You can catch all three players at the 2019 Iverson Classic, which in its second season features a 3-point shootout, a dunk contest and more.