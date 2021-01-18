Oregon men's basketball resumes basketball activities, will play Saturday vs. Oregon State

Oregon men's basketball resumes basketball activities, will play Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon men's basketball has been cleared to resume all team-related activities, head coach Dana Altman announced on Monday.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority, and we are grateful to our medical team for guiding us through this process,” said Altman in a press release. “We are resuming activities today and will continue following all COVID-related protocols.”

Oregon announced last week it would be pausing basketball activities which included postponing its road trip to Arizona State and Arizona. Those games will be rescheduled.

The Ducks game against UCLA was also rescheduled to next month where Oregon will play a three-game road trip which includes two games against the Bruins and one game against USC sandwiched between them.

No. 21 Oregon (9-2, 4-1) is scheduled to host Oregon State (6-5, 2-3) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).