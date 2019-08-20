Oregon men's basketball: Reloaded and better than ever?

Just a few months ago when forward Kenny Wooten, forward Louis King and center Bol Bol declared for the NBA draft and Oregon's roster was comprised of six scholarship players, it appeared UO was plunging towards a rebuilding season. Now, the Ducks have 11 eligible players and are brimming with fresh, elite talent.

Oregon's 2019 recruiting class finished fourth in the country, first in the Pac-12 Conference and second-best all-time for the program, according to 247Sports rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Oregon coach Dana Altman has built a reputation as a transfer wizard and an elite roster builder. His history of accumulating talent to buy into his vision and click at the right time has resulted in two regular season Pac-12 Conference championships (2016, 2017), three Pac-12 tournament championships (2013, 2016, 2019) and NCAA tournament success (including a Final Four run in 2017).

Altman's 2019-2020 roster is turning heads around the college basketball world and in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the Westgate Superbook, the Oregon basketball team is currently 10/1 odds to make the 2020 Final Four and at 40/1 odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Booking flights to the Final Four? You've got some new names to learn. Here is a look at the Ducks' roster, which includes only three returners: point guard Payton Pritchard, guard Will Richardson and center Francis Okoro.

The fresh faces eligible to play right away:

Five-star center N'Faly Dante

The 2020 class 6-foot-11 big man reclassified into the 2019 recruiting class and chose Oregon over Kentucky. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Dante is an excellent shot blocker and finishes with force at the rim. Oregon needed another center along with Okoro and Dante fills the missing piece.

Four-star shooting guard Addison Patterson

Story continues

The 6-foot-6 Canadian prospect also reclassified to 2019 recruiting class after spending this past year at Bella Vista Prep. His intensity and competitiveness have been compared to former Duck Dillon Brooks. A solid shooter, Patterson is able to create his own shot and wants to be the next big Canadian star.

No. 1 junior college prospect guard Chris Duarte

The Northwest Florida State College guard was selected as the NJCAA National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-6 sophomore is the third Duck to receive the honor during Altman's tenure, joining Chris Boucher and Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Five-star forward CJ Walker

The 6-foot-8 forward from Orlando committed to Oregon in November over LSU and Miami. Walker could be Oregon's next exhilarating shot blocker. Also, you may have seen this stunning dunk.

Four-star forward Chandler Lawson

The 6-foot-8 combo forward picked the Ducks over offers from Kansas, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech. His length, elite defense and ability to create turnovers will be crucial for Oregon this season.

Three-star forward Lök Wur

The 6-foot-9 forward from Papillion, Nebraska originally was heading towards junior college because of academic eligibility issues. When the NCAA declared him eligible in June, 20 scholarship offers flooded in. Wur chose Oregon. His evolving offensive game and length are an asset.

New Mexico guard Anthony Mathis

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard was basically the splash bro of New Mexico. He set a program record with 106 made three pointers on 41.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Mathis is also high school teammate of Pritchard's, they won three 6A Oregon state basketball titles together at West Linn High School.

UNLV wing Shakur Juiston

Previously the national JUCO Player of the Year, 6-foot-7 Juiston was injured last season. He (and his rebounding) will be immediately available for Oregon as he was granted a medical waiver for his fifth year.

The pieces are in place for another excited and winning season for the Ducks. Altman's ability to bring a team together to find chemistry will surely be tested. The sooner the new Ducks buy in, the better for Oregon basketball.

Oregon men's basketball: Reloaded and better than ever? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest