Oregon Men's Basketball moves up again in the AP Poll
The previously 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) have moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press rankings.
Moving up to spot No. 1️⃣3️⃣ in this week's AP Poll. 👀#GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/Y7Ld9nVjjs
— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) March 2, 2020
The Ducks only had one game this past week against the Oregon State Beavers, which they won 69-54. The victory snapped a three-game Civil War losing streak in the process. Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks with 23 points, including 5-9 from three.
However, it wasn't all good news this week as starting guard Chris Duarte had a procedure to fix a broken finger.
The Ducks are the only ranked team from the Pac-12 Conference after Colorado fell out of the Top-25 following a 72-64 loss to Stanford. They had been ranked No. 21 last week.
Here's how the top-10 shook out.
Kansas (26-3)
Gonzaga (29-2)
Dayton (27-2)
Baylor (25-3)
San Diego State (28-1)
Kentucky (24-5)
Florida State (24-5)
Seton Hall (21-7)
Maryland (23-6)
Lousiville (24-6)
Ranked wins this season for Oregon include defeating No. 8 Seton Hall 71-69 in the Battle 4 Atlantis and No. 25 Michigan in Ann Arbor, 71-70.
UP NEXT: The Ducks close out the regular season at home against California on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. PT and Stanford on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. PT.
