Oregon Men's Basketball moves up again in the AP Poll

The previously 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks (22-7, 11-5 Pac-12) have moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press rankings.

The Ducks only had one game this past week against the Oregon State Beavers, which they won 69-54. The victory snapped a three-game Civil War losing streak in the process. Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks with 23 points, including 5-9 from three.

However, it wasn't all good news this week as starting guard Chris Duarte had a procedure to fix a broken finger.

The Ducks are the only ranked team from the Pac-12 Conference after Colorado fell out of the Top-25 following a 72-64 loss to Stanford. They had been ranked No. 21 last week.

Here's how the top-10 shook out.

Kansas (26-3) Gonzaga (29-2) Dayton (27-2) Baylor (25-3) San Diego State (28-1) Kentucky (24-5) Florida State (24-5) Seton Hall (21-7) Maryland (23-6) Lousiville (24-6)

Ranked wins this season for Oregon include defeating No. 8 Seton Hall 71-69 in the Battle 4 Atlantis and No. 25 Michigan in Ann Arbor, 71-70.

UP NEXT: The Ducks close out the regular season at home against California on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. PT and Stanford on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. PT.

