Oregon men's basketball holds steady in latest AP Poll ranking

It was a bittersweet weekend for Oregon men's basketball (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12) after splitting another road trip in the Pac-12 conference, resulting in the Ducks staying put at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press rankings.

Joining the Ducks in the Top 25 from the Pac-12 Conference is the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes, with Arizona State and Arizona being two of the first three teams left out of the rankings.

Here's how the top ten shook out.

Kansas (24-3) Baylor (24-2) Gonzaga (27-2) Dayton (25-2) San Diego State (26-1) Florida State (23-4) Duke (23-4) Kentucky (22-5) Maryland (22-5) Creighton (22-6)

Let's recap the weekend for Oregon.

@ Arizona State, LOSS 77-72

Tempe has cursed Oregon sports this academic school year. All three: football, women's basketball, and now men's basketball have fallen on the road to Arizona State.

The Ducks got off to a slow start falling behind 12 points early. Oregon eventually tied the game at 54-all with 7:17 left in the game, but could never get over the hump. Pritchard finished with 18 points, 16 in the second half, but fouled out with 2:15 to go in the game and the Ducks down five.

The loss set up a must-win game at Arizona, for the Ducks who were still in the hunt for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

@ then-No. 24 Arizona, WIN 73-72 OT

Senior guard Payton Pritchard had the performance of the season, scoring a career-high 38 points in an overtime thriller in the desert. The Ducks got to the extra period after Arizona's Josh Green missed two free throws with five seconds left. Then, Shakur Juiston scored all nine of the Ducks' points in overtime, including a game-winning layup with 1.4 seconds left after Will Richardson drew the defense.

The guard from West Linn may have wrapped up the Pac-12 Player of the Year Award with his gutsy performance, which helped the Ducks sweep the season series against the Wildcats.

UP NEXT: The Ducks will host the Oregon State Beavers on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in the second leg of the Civil War series.

