Oregon men's basketball goes into overtime to defeat Michigan Wolverines

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, celebrates with teammates after sinking the game winning shot in overtime against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday, Dec 2, 2023.

First collegiate start.

First home game.

First game-winner.

Welcome to the big time, Jackson Shelstad.

The highly touted freshman point guard from West Linn sank a deep 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to play in overtime as Oregon defeated Michigan 86-83 Saturday afternoon in Matthew Knight Arena.

Sheldstad, who missed the first month with an injury and didn’t make his Ducks’ debut until Nov. 24, finished with 14 points, including a game-opening 3-pointer.

But his shot at the end was the memory maker.

After Michigan had tied the score with 22.6 seconds to play in overtime, Oregon let the clock wind down before Jermaine Couisnard passed off to Shelstad on the wing and depsite being a few steps behind the 3-point line, the freshman calmly swished home his shot.

Michigan’s Dug McDaniel, who had a career-high 33 points and seven 3-pointers, was just off on his desperation half-court heave as Oregon’s players stormed the court and lifted Shelstad as the crowd of 11,241 roared.

“That is like a dream I’ve had, hitting buzzer beaters or game winners like that for my dream school,” Shelstad said. “That was a special moment.”

'He works really hard and guys respect him'

Shelstad’s shot ended an entertaining back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 10 lead changes. It also ended a two-game losing streak for the Ducks (5-2).

Brennan Rigsby led the Ducks with 19 points and Couisnard and Kario Oquendo finished with 13 each. Rigsby and Couisnard both had three 3-pointers and Couisnard also had six assists.

Reserve guard Jadrian Tracey added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals — including one at the end of regulation along the sideline near midcourt with 9.5 seconds left that set Oregon up for a final shot, though Rigsby’s baseline jumper was off the mark, sending the game into OT tied 73-73.

The Ducks never trailed in overtime but they couldn’t pull away either as Michigan matched them point for point until Shelstad left the Wolverines with no time to counter.

“He’s always wanted it,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said of Shelstad. “He works really hard and guys respect him because of that work ethic. … I’ve watched him since he’s been an eighth grader, and watching him keep getting better and better. He’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Oregon men's basketball injury list grows

Shelstad got the start when regular starter Jesse Zarzuela joined Oregon’s collection of walking wounded.

Zarzuela was sidelined by a left ankle injury and watched from the bench with a protective boot on his left foot.

Also out for the sixth straight game was starting center N’Faly Dante, who had knee surgery two weeks ago and is set to be evaluated in two weeks. Center Nate Bittle missed his fourth straight game with a left wrist injury that also required surgery two weeks ago. He’ll be evaluated in six weeks.

Freshman forward Mookie Cook hasn’t played this season after having ankle surgery in October, though his initial diagnosis had a return-to-play date sometime this month.

Those absences have forced the Ducks to play small, and though they were outrebounded 38-31 by the taller Wolverines, Oregon still outscored Michigan in the paint 44-28 and 15-13 in second-chance points.

Oregon also shot well overall — 50.7% from the field (34 of 67) and 62.5% from 3-point range (10 of 16).

Oregon’s guards were a combined 61.3% form the field (27 of 44).

“I think we all we're all very capable shooters, and I think everybody can shoot the ball very well,” Rigsby said. “But you know, I don't think it's all about perimeter is that he's just making it right passes and right plays and today a lot of those ended up in 3-point shots.”

Oregon coach Dana Altman: 'We found a way'

Oregon led 38-35 at halftime and then 41-35 after Rigsby opened the second half with a 3-pointer.

But the Ducks quickly fell behind as the Wolverines went on a 3-point binge, hitting five-of-six long-range attempts in the first 4:27 as they went up 50-45.

Rigsby answered for the Ducks, scoring eighth straight on back-to-back 3-pointers and a two-handed dunk for an 8-0 run that put Oregon ahead 55-52 with 12:43 to play.

A 7-0 run in the final two minutes put Michigan ahead 73-71, but Oquendo made a pair free throws with 15 seconds left to tie the score.

“We found a way,” Altman said. “And at this particular time and with this ball team, finding a way is really important.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball beats Michigan Wolverines in overtime