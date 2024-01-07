Oregon men's basketball extends streak with win over Washington State

Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey (22) drives past Washington State center Rueben Chinyelu, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Oregon made a season-high from 3-point range Saturday against Washington State.

None was more important than the last one.

Jadrian Tracey’s deep ball as the shot clock was winding down gave the Ducks the breathing room they needed in the final minute to close out an 89-84 Pac-12 men’s basketball win against the Cougars inside Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

The victory improved Oregon’s record to 12-3, extended its winning streak to five games and kept the Ducks tied with Arizona State atop the Pac-12 standings at 4-0.

It was also Oregon’s first win in Pullman since 2019.

Tracey’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds left on the shot clock put the Ducks up 87-82 with 38.7 seconds left in the game and Washington State on a 16-6 run.

The Cougars (10-5, 1-3) made just one of their final five shots after Tracey’s make, and Keeshawn Barthelemy made two free throws for the Ducks with 9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

“Good effort,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said during his postgame radio show interview on KUJZ-FM. “Guys did a good job. (Barthelemy) hit two big free throws there to lock it up. … It was a good win. Road win. And we haven't played well here and haven’t shot it well here in a long time, so it was good just to get some buckets down.”

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad (3) is defended by Washington State guard Kymany Houinsou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Four players score in double figures for the Ducks

Brennan Rigsby led Oregon with 18 points, Kario Oquendo had 15 points and Jackson Shelstad scored 14.

Jermaine Couisnard also had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“Jermaine, when he’s on the floor we’re just a better team,” Altman said. “He just holds us together, gives us purpose defensively. He’s our best defender. I thought he was really good again.”

The Cougars shot 53.8% from the field and had five players score in double figures, led by guard Myles Rice who had 22 points and seven assists.

Oregon forward Mookie Cook (11) passes the ball around Washington State forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Oregon offense was cooking from the start

Oregon was in top form offensively against a Washington State team that came into the game leading the Pac-12 in shooting defense, both overall (38.8%) and from 3-point range (29.6).

The Ducks shot a season-high 58.2% from the field as they made 32-of-55 attempts, and finished with a season-high 14 3-pointers on 24 attempts (58.3%).

It was only the fourth time this season the Ducks reached double-digits in made 3-pointers. Their previous best was 12 3-pointers in a loss to Santa Clara on Nov. 24.

“We needed every one of them,” Altman said.

The Ducks were hot early, as they made nine of their first 10 shots — including eight straight at one point— and were shooting 83.3% (15 for 18) from the field through the first 15 minutes.

Oregon cooled off a bit late in the first half as they went into the break on a 3-for-8 stretch and with a 46-41 lead.

Oregon center Mahamadou Diawara (24) is blocked by Washington State forward Oscar Cluff (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Brennan Rigsby had a solid road trip for the Ducks

The starting guard made his first seven shots against the Cougars and finished 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

He was 5-for-5 with three 3-pointers in the first half.

“He did a great job early and really got us going,” Altman said.

In Thursday’s win against Washington, Rigsby scored nine on 3-of-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.

What's next for Oregon?

The Ducks don't have another game until California comes to town for a 5 p.m. matchup Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3) are in five-way tie for last place in the Pac-12 standings after beating UCLA on Saturday.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 men's basketball: Oregon Ducks keep win streak alive