Oregon men's basketball celebrates third regular-season Pac-12 title in last years

Oregon men's basketball locked up the Pac-12 regular-season title for the third time in the last five years, and the seventh time overall, with its 80-67 win over Stanford Saturday night in Eugene. The Ducks went undefeated (17-0) at Matthew Knight Arena this season – and have won 22 straight home games dating back to last season – and will face the winner of the Oregon State-Utah matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament. Catch that contest live on Pac-12 Networks on Thursday, March 12 at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 MT.

