Can Oregon men's basketball beat rival Oregon State with depleted starting lineup?

An injured Nate Bittle, center, joins his Oregon teammates before the game against Michigan on Dec. 2, 2023.

Oregon’s Nate Bittle will miss Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis.

It might not be the last game he misses.

Saturday will mark the fifth-straight absence due to an undetermined illness for the junior center. Coach Dana Altman said Thursday morning Bittle has “got tests coming up” to see if they if they can get some answers as to what’s ailing the player.

“He’s not feeling well and he’s not been able to come to practice or go to class,” Altman said. “He’s been laid up.”

Bittle, who previously missed 15 games this season with a wrist injury, was first too sick to play during the Ducks’ trip to Los Angeles earlier this month.

He stayed away from the team for the game against Southern California on Feb. 1 but was on the bench for the game against UCLA two days later.

He practiced the ensuing week and was in uniform during pregame warmups on Feb. 8 against Washington but didn’t join the team on the bench for the game. He was then absent Saturday when the Ducks played Washington State.

“I saw him those days, face all drawn in, and I knew he couldn’t play. He was sick,” Altman said. “Hopefully we’ll find some answers here for Nathan.”

Oregon (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) has seven regular season games left before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas and Altman suggested Bittle would need a couple of weeks to get back in playing shape once he’s able to return.

Bittle is listed at 7-0 and 220 pounds, but the illness has caused him to lose weight, “and he didn’t have any to lose,” Altman said. “He’s lost weight and he’s really weak right now.”

Oregon men's basketball faces depleted depth

With Bittle sidelined, Oregon is without three opening-game starters. Guard Jesse Zarzuala's season ended after five games with a lower leg injury and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy's season ended when he dislocated his ankle against Arizona on Jan. 27.

Center N’Faly Dante even missed 14 games with a knee injury following the opening win against Georgia on Nov. 6, but he has since returned.

Arizona guard Caleb Love puts up a shot under cover from Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy as the Oregon Ducks host the Arizona Wildcats Jan. 27 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

Blue chip freshman forward Mookie Cook, who arrived with a lower leg injury over the summer, played just five games before getting reinjured. His timetable to return this season — if at all — is uncertain.

That leaves the Ducks with eight available scholarship players as well as veteran walk-ons Gabe Reichle and James Cooper.

“Right now I just gotta hope like heck we can stay healthy with this group and finish strong and it starts with Oregon State Saturday night,” Altman said.

Ducks need players to step up

It's gonna take more than hope for Oregon, which has won three of its last eight after starting Pac-12 at 5-0.

The Ducks have a few players that need to get back on track, starting with starting point guard Jackson Shelstad.

The freshman, who was impressive during the first two months of his career, has been slumping the past couple of weeks.

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad leaps along the baseline as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Feb. 8 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

In his last three games, Shelstad is 9-for-33 from the field (27%), 0-for-11 from 3-point range and averaging 7.3 points.

“We know he can shoot it,” Altman said. “In practice, shooting drills, he shoots the crap out of it. Just gotta get him to take a step back and slow down a little bit. Usually when guys struggle a little bit, they’re trying too hard. … He’s competing, he’s got a great attitude, easy to coach, wants to be a good teammate, so he’s doing a lot of good things.”

The Ducks also need more from guards Kario Oquendo and Brennan Rigsby, Altman said.

Oquendo has just 11 points in his last three games with one 3-pointer. Rigsby was 1-for-8 from the field in last Saturday’s loss to Washington State, and 1-for-5 from 3-point range.

“We need them to play good offensive, get some shots, get to the rim, get fouled,” Altman said. “They’re two of our best athletes and they’re not getting to the free-throw line at all.”

Tough game expected in Corvallis vs. Beavers

Oregon State (11-14, 3-11) is in last place in the Pac-12 standings following their 79-61 loss to the Sun Devils on Thursday. It was their fifth-straight loss since sweeping Arizona and Arizona State at home during the final week of January.

But the Beavers are a different team at Gill Coliseum, where they're 11-4 this season, including that 83-80 upset of the Wildcats on Jan. 25, when sophomore point guard Jordan Pope made a 3-pointer as time expired.

"Any team that can beat Arizona with the talent they have, shows you what they’re capable of," Altman said. "We know Saturday night we’re in for a fight."

Oregon (16-8, 8-5 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (11-14, 3-11)

Time/date: 7 p.m., Saturday

Site: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis

TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3).

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball to face Oregon State Beavers