Oregon men’s basketball just misses Top 20 of the first AP poll

1
Don Smalley
·1 min read

With all of the attention focused on football, it’s hard to believe the men’s basketball season is right around the corner. Oregon has its first game in exactly three weeks and when the Ducks take the court on Nov. 7 to take on Florida A&M, they’ll be ranked No. 21, according to the first Associated Press poll that was released today.

UCLA is the top-ranked Pac-12 team as the No. 8 team in the country and Arizona is ranked No. 17. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, Michigan and its coach Juwan Howard, said last week they don’t owe Oregon a return game from 2019, is ranked just below the Ducks at No. 22.

Here is the full preseason poll to begin the 2022-23 season:

  1. North Carolina

  2. Gonzaga

  3. Houston

  4. Kentucky

  5. Baylor

  6. Kansas

  7. Duke

  8. UCLA

  9. Creighton

  10. Arkansas

  11. Tennessee

  12. Texas

  13. Indiana

  14. TCU

  15. Auburn

  16. Villanova

  17. Arizona

  18. Virginia

  19. San Diego State

  20. Alabama

  21. Oregon

  22. Michigan

  23. Illinois

  24. Dayton

  25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

List

Oregon Ducks no respect in latest power rankings">

ESPN continues to show Oregon Ducks no respect in latest power rankings

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories