Oregon MBB releases special "One Shining Moment" video for your enjoyment

We were supposed to watch this video at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament.

For those of you avid college basketball fans, the "One Shining Moment" video tributes all of the highs and lows of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Unfortunately, this year's tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the great minds behind the Oregon Ducks video team put together a special "One Shining Moment" highlight reel of the 2019-2020 Oregon Ducks men's basketball team. While this video is weeks early, it is everything Duck fans need to see and more.

Enjoy!

